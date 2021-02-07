Confident of reducing fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY26: Expenditure Secy

"We are very serious about bringing it (deficit) down. 9.5% to 6.8% is very much achievable and after that if you look at 10% (nominal) growth per annum, if you look at a tax buoyancy of 1.1% and if you look at the fact that such extraordinary expenses will not be there in the future years, every year cannot be a COVID year, I think we are very confident of reaching below 4.5%," Somanathan told PTI.

