Confident RBI sees FY24 growth at 7%
As expected, the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% and retained the policy stance at withdrawal of accommodation
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said the Indian economy may expand 7% in the current fiscal year against its previous projection of 6.5%, taking comfort from rising rural consumption, increasing capital expenditure, and a slew of high-frequency indicators. Still, it does not expect inflation to cross its estimate of 5.4%, even as growth kicks into high gear in the world’s fifth-largest economy.