Confident that GST issues will be resolved soon, says E-Gaming Federation chief
Anuraag Saxena said the federation hopes the government will recognise that companies in the sector are looking to protect players and not trying to circumvent the law, unlike those in the offshore betting segment
The E-Gaming Federation (EGF), a self-regulatory body for the online gaming industry, is confident that issues around the recent GST changes which increased companies’ tax burden will be resolved soon.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message