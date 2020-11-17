NEW DELHI: India will not face problems taking forward ties with the US under president elect Joe Biden because of the strong bipartisan support for bilateral ties, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said Tuesday.

“I am very confident that we will pick up where we left off (with the Donald Trump administration), we have done that over the last four administrations," Jaishankar said while participating in a discussion organised by the think tanks Centre for International Governance Innovation and the Mumbai based Gateway House think tank.

“I think that will be the case as well here and I say that because within the American politics, it’s not just that we deal with the administration of the day, we also tend to deal with the Congress. American politics by its nature has very strong elements of bipartisanship," he said.

President-elect Biden is “not a stranger to India or to the relationship" and India has dealt with him in his former roles as vice president in the Barack Obama administration and as ranking Democratic member and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jaishankar said.

“He (Biden) is very much part of this period when Indo-American relations underwent a radical transformation, which I reasonably date back to former President Bill Clinton’s visit to India in 2000," he said.

“You had four presidents and you really cannot find more dissimilar people – Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. But one issue and one relationship to which all of them were committed was the Indian relationship," he added.

There is a “very strong element of structural predictability and a certain ballast" in the India-US bilateral relationship, Jaishankar said.

Both countries were natural partners, he added.

