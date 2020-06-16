Confident that migrants will soon return to second home: Gujarat CM

We had already resumed economic activities in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines for lockdown 2.0. For instance, we decided to resume APMCs (agriculture produce market committees) to ensure that the farmers are able to sell their agriculture produce and earn amid the lockdown due to covid-19. We took utmost care of safety protocols during the same. This has enabled the farmers to sell more than 1 crore 10 lakh quintals of agriculture produce in 140 APMCs of Gujarat. Industrial units outside containment zones and municipal limits were also re-started from 20 April, and within a week, around seven lakh workers resumed their duties in 45,000 units.