Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Friday issued a statement after suspicious explosive materials were found in a car parkenear his residence 'Antilia' a day before.

Thanking the Mumbai Police for the timely investigation, Reliance stated, "We are thankful to Mumbai Police for their quick and immediate action. We are confident that Mumbai Police will complete their thorough investigation quickly."

A suspicious vehicle with gelatin, an explosive material, inside was found parked near Ambani's house in Mumbai on Thursday evening, police said.

The vehicle was found on Carmichael Road near `Antilia', Ambani's residence, a police official said.

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reached the spot immediately, he said.

It was not an assembled explosive device, he said, adding that further investigation was on.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh told newschannels that the vehicle, a Scorpio van, was found some distance away from the multi-storey residence of Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries.

Earlier today, an FIR was registered in connection with the seizure of a vehicle, which had explosive material inside it, police said.

The vehicle with gelatin sticks also apparently carried a fake number plate.

The registration number on the vehicle's number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani's security detail, police had said.

A letter was also found inside the car, the spokesperson said, without revealing its contents.

Mumbai Police had deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after explosive materials were found near his residence on Thursday.

"Police deploy police personnel across the city and are conducting searches. The vehicle has been seized for investigation," Mumbai Police said yesterday.

