Confident we'll see Rahul Gandhi back in Parliament ‘very quickly’: Khurshid5 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 02:34 PM IST
He also said Gandhi's disqualification has an emotional content which is very similar to the disqualification of former prime minister Indira Gandhi from Lok Sabha over four decades ago that will feed into people's reactions
New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said Opposition unity in the face of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha provides a fertile ground to "build an edifice on", and noted that if this is the beginning of a more sustained cooperation it was "worth paying the price" for.
