Confirmed coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,081; death toll climbs to 47

New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 2081 on Monday, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

The death toll from COVID-19 is now 47.

Of the total fatalities reported till date, 25 victims were aged 60 and above, they said.

Twelve of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.

By Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2003 including 45 deaths.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government will not relax the lockdown for at least a week

