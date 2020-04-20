(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,081; death toll climbs to 47

1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2020, 10:50 PM IST PTI

Of the total fatalities reported till date, 25 victims were aged 60 and above

New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 2081 on Monday, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

The death toll from COVID-19 is now 47.

Of the total fatalities reported till date, 25 victims were aged 60 and above, they said.

Twelve of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.

By Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2003 including 45 deaths.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government will not relax the lockdown for at least a week

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
Paramilitary personnel march during the COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Number of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi rises to 84: Full list

2 min read . 09:38 PM IST
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (Photo: AP)

Coronavirus: WHO chief Tedros says worst of Covid-19 outbreak yet to come

1 min read . 10:36 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout