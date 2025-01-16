26 January, Republic Day: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has been confirmed as the chief guest at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

Prabowo Subianto will visit India from January 25 to 26 in his first trip to the country as president.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will pay a state visit to India during January 25-26," the MEA said, "President Prabowo will also be the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations," it said in a statement.

"India and Indonesia share warm and friendly ties spanning over millenia," it said. India had last year invited Subianto as chief guest for the Republic Day parade.

The MEA said the forthcoming visit of the Indonesian President will provide an opportunity for the leadership of the two countries to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties as well as to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Will Indonesian President Visit Pakistan as well? Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is unlikely to travel straight to Pakistan after participating in Republic Day celebrations on 26 January, ToI confirmed. The decision followed hectic diplomatic efforts by India to convince Jakarta to not club his India visit with his proposed official travel to Islamabad.

Earlier last week, reports circulated in Pakistan that mentioned that the Indonesian President would club his Republic Day visit to India with a visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan media reported that the Indonesian president is likely to arrive in Islamabad on January 26 for a 3-day visit. India has encouraged foreign leaders in the recent past to not include Pakistan in their itinerary while travelling to India, and to de-hyphenate their ties with the 2 countries.

Last 10 Republic Day Chief Guests to India Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations.

2024: Emmanuel Macron, President of France

2023: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt

No chief guests were invited in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020: Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

2019: Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

2018: Leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries, including:

Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Laos Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of Myanmar Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Vietnam 2017: Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

2016: François Hollande, President of France

Also Read | Saluting Self-Reliance: 5 key money lessons from a vibrant Republic Day 2024

2015: Barack Obama, President of the United States

2014: Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan