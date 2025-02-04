Confirmed! PM Modi to visit Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on February 5, to take holy dip at Sangam – Details here

Mahakumbh 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday, February 5.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) confirmed that at around 11 am on Tuesday, PM Modi will take a holy dip at the Sangam and offer prayers to Maa Ganga.

“In line with his commitment to promote and preserve India’s spiritual and cultural heritage, the Prime Minister has consistently taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites,” said the PMO in a statement.

Advertisement

Mahakumbh 2025, the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering, commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13). The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: An aerial view of sadhus arriving to take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of ’Basant Panchami’ during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, at the Sangam in Prayagraj, on Monday.

Advertisement

Magh Ashtami February 5, the day on which PM Modi will visit Kumbh Mela, has its own spiritual significance. The day coincides with Magh Ashtami, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar known for devotion and acts of charity.

Key personalities who took holy dip Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam.

King of Bhutan takes dip at Sangam On Tuesday, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited the Maha Kumbh and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. He was accompanied by Yogi Adityanath. The king performed rituals like offering 'arghya' to the Sun before taking the dip.

Advertisement

In this image provided by CMO, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offer prayers while taking a holy dip at Sangam during the Mahakumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.

Advertisement

Over 37 crore devotees take dip More than 54 lakh devotees had taken a dip at Maha Kumbh on Tuesday by 12 noon. Overall, more than 37.50 crore devotees have taken the holy bath since the mega fair's commencement on January 13, according to the UP government.

Security arrangements In light of the January 29 stampede in which at least 30 people lost their lives, the governmet said that personnel from police, PAC, STF, ATS, paramilitary forces, and bomb disposal squads were deployed at key locations.

Advertisement