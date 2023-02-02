On February 2, the leaders of the Opposition urged that the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises be discussed and that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be established to investigate the alleged irregularities. Prior to the start of the Parliament's session for the day, like-minded Opposition parties got together to discuss their plans.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, in an interview with ANI, claimed that Adani's "mountain of lies and fraud" is disintegrating like a house of cards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must address the matter, the AAP MP urged.

"Adani's mountain of lies and fraud is crumbling like a pack of cards. Crores of investors in the country are worried. Those who have invested in LIC, SBI because both of them have given loans worth crores of rupees," Singh said.

"The prime minister should come forward and address the issue. The finance minister should tell what the RBI, ED, and CBI are doing. Why is the government silent on such huge corruption? FPO is just the beginning, the mountain of lies will fall," he added.

The AAP MP said that he had written to PM Modi requesting that the passport of Gautam Adani be confiscated. "I have written to PM Modi, CBI and ED to confiscate Adani's passport, otherwise if he flees the country like other businessmen, what would the crores of people do?" he said.

On this subject, a number of opposition lawmakers have sent notices to the relevant houses of parliament suspending business. But, shortly after the Session started, both Houses were postponed till 2 PM.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told ANI that, in both Houses of Parliament, Opposition parties would bring up the Hindenburg report and the Adani stock crash. Congress’ Manoj Tewari urged that a joint parliamentary committee look into the matter.

"We demand an investigation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the issue. We will raise the demand inside the Parliament. If the government doesn't accept our demand, we will take appropriate steps. We'll demand that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be constituted to go into the alleged aberrations. The question is not only about one promoter but about the efficacy of the entire regulatory system," Tewari said.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra earlier slammed Gautam Adani after the Adani Group chairman had announced that his company would cancel the ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO), fully subscribed on January 31.

“Keep fooling @SEBI_India & don’t disclose source of money," Moitra tweeted.

Too expensive to buy your own shares at ₹3200 when you can buy them from market at ₹2000! ‘Joke is on us’. Keep fooling @SEBI_India & don’t disclose source of money. Rampant market manipulation doesn’t make one “stand by its investors. pic.twitter.com/3leFV7wn6E — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 1, 2023

On February 1, in order to safeguard the interests of its investor community by returning the proceeds, the Adani Group stated that it chose to withdraw the FPO in light of the recent market volatility.

Shares of Adani Group fell further on February 2 as a result of the conglomerate cancelling a critical $2.5-billion stock sale due to market volatility, which increased its market losses to more than $100 billion and raised concerns about a possible systemic impact.

(With agency inputs)