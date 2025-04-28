Cong distances itself from controversial remarks by its leaders on Pahalgam attack - ‘nothing to do with these views’

The Congress party on April 28 dissociated itself from remarks by several party leaders on Pahalgam terror attack. The party reiterated that the views expressed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and the Congress Working Committee should be considered the party's official position.

“Some Congress leaders who have had important positions in the past, senior leaders have expressed some views. The Congress Party has nothing to do with these views. We dissociate ourselves from these views. These are personal views,” Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge Communications of the Congress party told news agency ANI.

Ramesh also put out a post on X on this.

"The views of the Congress are the views expressed in the resolution of the CWC. The views expressed by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi in this all party meeting. As the situation evolves in this most sensitive of times, the Congress Working Committee, the Congress President, Lok Sabha LoP will be articulating the party's position," he said.

The Congress clarification comes after Karnataka chief minister (CM) Siddaramaiah, while speaking on Pahalgam terror attack said war was unnecessary. Then, Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Maharashtra, Vijay Wadettiwar, sparked a row by raising questions on the claims about the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.