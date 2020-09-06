Subscribe
Cong leader Deepender Singh Hooda tests COVID-19 positive
Deepender Singh Hooda

Cong leader Deepender Singh Hooda tests COVID-19 positive

1 min read . 04:43 PM IST ANI

  • Hooda confirmed the news about his health on his Twitter handle and urged all his close contacts to isolate themselves
  • Deepender Singh Hooda is a Congress MP from Haryana

NEW DELHI : Congress MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hooda confirmed the news about his health on his Twitter handle and urged all his close contacts to isolate themselves or get tested for the virus at the earliest.

"My COVID-19 report came positive. The remaining tests are being done according to the instructions of the doctors. With your blessings, I will recover soon," Hooda tweeted in Hindi.

"Those who have come in my contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

