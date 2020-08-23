Congress leaders to get vocal on party overhaul, leadership at CWC meeting

NEW DELHI: A Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday, to be chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi, is likely to witness a heated discussion. This is expected against the backdrop of a growing demand for an overhaul of the national leadership, organizational changes at the top and a need for a more robust strategy to take on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.

A letter shot off by 23 senior Congress leaders to Gandhi, first reported by The Indian Express on Sunday, highlighted the need for sweeping changes from top to bottom and adds that the erosion of the party’s support base and losing the confidence of youth were matters of serious concern.

While CWC meetings in general have high attendance, the significance of Monday’s meeting can be understood from the fact that the party has unofficially sent out a word that attendance of all the members should be ensured. According to people aware of developments, while the topic of an organisational overhaul could be taken up, they do not rule out that the question of top leadership change too could be discussed.

“This has been in offing for a while. If you see over the last one month or so people have been vocal, including in meeting with Congress president, about the need for a systemic overhaul both in terms of organization and political narrative against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). We expect that both these issue will be taken up in the CWC meeting tomorrow," a senior party leader aware of developments said requesting anonymity.

On 10 August, Gandhi completed one year as interim Congress chief triggering speculation of whether the party could take up the question of leadership change at the top. Officially, Congress had then said that she would continue till the process for electing the party president gets implemented. Chorus has grown, particularly from the young brigade, demanding the return of Rahul Gandhi, who had quit last year taking responsibility of party’s poor electoral show in Lok Sabha elections.

“Top leadership change could well be discussed in the meeting on Monday but a lot will depend on what is the response of the Congress president on the letter issue. Most of the leaders who are known to be signatories of the letter are those who have been active in the party since the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) days and the red flags raised by them on a collective platform cannot be ignored anymore," another senior party leader added.

Senior party leaders point out that the timing of the letter is significant because it comes in the backdrop of a long drawn political crisis in Rajasthan and developments there were an indicator of things to follow. Just two days after chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government won the trust vote, Congress removed state’s general secretary incharge Avinash Pande and replaced him with senior party leader Ajay Maken.

“A close look at the Rajasthan crisis tells us that it exposed an already existing rift in the party about the top leadership. Many feel that the swiftness with which state’s general secretary incharge was removed points out that the overall organisational changes in the party could be taken up on a priority basis. It is no secret that a pre-dominantly big section of the party wants Rahul Gandhi to come back to the top post," a senior party functionary said requesting anonymity.

Officially, the party is yet to respond on the letter. The CWC, highest decision making body of the party, is scheduled to meet on Monday at 11 am. It is the first meeting of the party since Sonia Gandhi completed one year as the interim chief.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via