Imposing a 2K fine for not wearing masks is tyrannical: Cong tells Dehi-govt

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary calls Delhi-governments decision to impose a fine of ₹2,000 for not wearing masks as tyrannical.

"This fine should be immediately withdrawn as it will increase corruption," Chaudhary told agencies.

He further suggested that instead of a ₹2,000, a fine of ₹100 sounds justified. Also the government should focus on creating awareness instead imposing a fine.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the fine for not wearing a mask has been increased to ₹2,000 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. On Thursday, Kejriwal said, "A large number of people are not wearing masks. If you wear a mask, there are fewer chances of people contracting COVID-19. I appeal to all religious, social organisations and political parties to distribute masks."

The national capital reported 7,546 new coronavirus cases and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active COVID-19 count in the city stands at 43,221.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi High Court severely criticised the AAP-led government for not taking stricter measures to control the spiraling numbers of coronavirus cases.













