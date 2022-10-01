Cong Presidential polls candidate Tharoor presents his nominees: Here's the list

Cong Presidential polls candidate Tharoor presents his nominees: Here's the list1 min read . 06:51 PM IST
- The Thiruvananthapuram MP presented his 60 nominees from twelve states who have supported his candidature for the Congress's top post
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor presented his sixty nominees for the party's presidential post.
In a social media post, the Thiruvananthapuram MP presented his 60 nominees from twelve states who have supported his candidature for the Congress's top post.
"I present my 60 nominees. 12 states, all levels of leadership but all proud incindia workers. I thank them & the thousands of workers they represent for the faith they have placed in me. Thanks, my Parliamentrary colleagues, for your unwavering support," Shashi Tharoor said in his post.
"Colleagues from far and wide, thank you for your support for my candidacy," he further added.
Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, has filed nomination papers to contest the post of president of Congress party.
Karti P Chidambaram, Congress leader from Tamil Nadu, has also supported Shashi Tharoor's candidacy, amongst others.
In an interview, Shashi Tharoor said that the the party workers should choose the leader, and that's the message. He said that ordinary workers told him to contest and that he wants the party to strengthen and also wants to become a “voice of change" within the party.
The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said, "I'm saying that if you're satisfied with party's working, vote for Kharge sahab. If you want change, I'm there. But there's no ideological problem,"
"After that several people, ordinary workers told me to contest the poll. I started thinking and talking to people...I just want the party to strengthen and that I become a voice of the changes within the party and show its different face to people," he added.
The grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. The polling will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19.
