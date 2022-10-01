Cong presidential polls: Tripathi's nomination rejected, it's Kharge vs Tharoor

Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi's nomination for the top post at Congress was rejected on Saturday. The final up a contest is between party former Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The three had filed nominations on Friday, the last day for filing nomination for the Congress Presidential elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters here, AICC Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said a total of 20 forms were received during the nomination process and four of them were rejected.

While Mallikarjun Kharge submitted 14 forms, Shashi Tharoor submitted five and Tripathi one.

Mistry said Tripathi's form was rejected as the signature of one of his proposers did not match and another proposer's signature was repeated.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor said that ordinary workers told him to contest and that he wants the party to strengthen and also wants to become a “voice of change" within the party.

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said, "I'm saying that if you're satisfied with party's working, vote for Kharge sahab. If you want change, I'm there. But there's no ideological problem,"

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who received backlash on social media for releasing his manifesto (for the contest) with a map of India that does not have parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, apologized for the same and said ‘no one did such things on purpose’.

The grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. The polling will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19.