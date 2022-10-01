Cong presidential polls: Tripathi's nomination rejected, it's Kharge vs Tharoor

Cong presidential polls: Tripathi's nomination rejected, it's Kharge vs Tharoor1 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 03:30 PM IST
The three had filed nominations on Friday, the last day for filing nomination for the Congress Presidential elections
Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi's nomination for the top post at Congress was rejected on Saturday. The final up a contest is between party former Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.