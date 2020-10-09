Cong-ruled states seek vote on borrowing at GST Council meet

There is growing demand from Congress-ruled states that there should be voting in the next meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Monday on borrowing by states to make up for a shortfall in compensation.

Some of these states are keen on asking for a division in votes and are also likely to reach out to other states not ruled by parties belonging to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that have turned down the offer by the Centre. Some finance ministers of these non-NDA states believe that a voting is needed to highlight which states are in favour of the Centre’s decision and which are opposed to it.

While at least 21 states, mostly ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or parties that have supported it on issues had till mid-September opted to borrow ₹97,000 crore to meet the GST revenue shortfall in this fiscal, states such as West Bengal, Punjab, and Kerala, which are ruled by Opposition parties, have not yet accepted the borrowing options given by the Centre.

The BJP also faces the challenge of tackling the concerns raised by friendly parties such as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). It is possible that Tamil Nadu could opt for option 1 (a special window can be provided to states at a reasonable interest rate for borrowing of ₹97,000 crore. The amount can be repaid by 2022 from cess collection), but the AIADMK, a member of the ruling NDA, believes that there should be a mechanism to reflect the loss in revenue of states. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had earlier rejected both the options.

Besides, despite being in a minority, Council members from such states feel that voting is necessary to ensure that the Centre’s decision does not set a precedence of similar nature.

“Voting seems inevitable, in fact it seemed so in the previous meeting as well. For us, it is a matter of principle because compensation is a constitutional guarantee but here it is being passed on to states. Once this is allowed, every time the Centre can say that it has no responsibility and leave it to states," said T.S. Singh Deo, commercial taxes minister of Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and member of GST Council.

“Merit through consensus" is necessary over an assured commitment such as compensation, otherwise all decisions could be passed through a majoritarian stand. “There are also some views in the press that there is no call for vote because loans are not under purview of GST Council…but then why was the issue brought for discussion in the Council in the last two meetings at length? There cannot be any conflicting views on this," Singh Deo said.

One of the views among the dissenting states is that ensuring a division of votes would mean that details of which states disagreed with options provided by the Centre would be part of minutes of the meeting of the Council. This is likely to insulate them from any ambiguous interpretation of their respective stands, if the matter takes a legal turn, according to one person aware of the developments.

An informal interaction among finance ministers from the dissenting states could take place before Monday’s meeting to come up with a joint strategy over the issue, a senior Congress leader said requesting anonymity. Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac and his West Bengal counterpart Amit Mitra in separate interviews with Bloomberg Quint this week had expressed surprise that no voting took place in the 5 September meeting of the Council.

“We want to ensure that a detailed threadbare discussion takes place on the issue when the meeting takes place on Monday," said another GST Council member and a senior Congress leader.

