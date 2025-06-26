Cong seeks video footage, poll data from EC before meeting on Rahul Gandhi's ‘vote theft’ allegation in Maharashtra

The Congress party has urged the Election Commission of India to share a digital, machine-readable copy of the Maharashtra voter list and polling day video footage from both Maharashtra and Haryana within a week. The party responded to the poll panel's invitation to Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, for discussions over his allegations regarding the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

In the letter sent in response to Rahul Gandhi's invitation, the Congress party said its representatives would meet the EC and submit the analysis once the data is received.

Also Read | Is poll panel pushing enough for electoral reforms? Ashok Lavasa weighs in

“We request you to provide us with a machine-readable, digital copy of the Maharashtra voter lists and video footage of the polling day of Maharashtra and Haryana within a week from the date of this letter. This has been a long-standing request that should be easy for the EC to comply with. The Congress party leadership will be happy to meet with the EC soon after we have received these. In that meeting, we will even present our analysis findings to you.” the Congress party wrote in the letter.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the party has a demand for a machine-readable digital copy of the Maharashtra voter list and polling day video footage from Maharashtra and Haryana, saying it has been a long-pending request and should be easy for the poll panel to fulfil.

“We request you to provide us with a machine-readable, digital copy of the Maharashtra voter lists and video footage of the polling day of Maharashtra and Haryana within a week from the date of this letter. This has been a long-standing request which should be easy to comply with the EC,” Khera wrote in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier called upon the Election Commission to publish consolidated, digital, machine-readable voter rolls for the most recent elections to the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas of all states, including Maharashtra, saying that "telling the truth" will protect the poll panel's credibility.

‘Voter list grew by eight per cent in just five months’ Gandhi also cited a news report and claimed that the voter list grew by eight per cent in just five months in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's constituency, labelling it as "vote theft".

"In Maharashtra CM's constituency, the voter list grew by 8 per cent in just 5 months. Some booths saw a 20-50 per cent surge. BLOs reported unknown individuals casting votes. Media uncovered thousands of voters with no verified address," Gandhi said on X.

In Maharashtra CM's constituency, the voter list grew by 8 percent in just 5 months. Some booths saw a 20-50 percent surge. These aren't isolated glitches. This is vote theft.

"And the EC? Silent - or complicit. These aren't isolated glitches. This is vote theft. The cover-up is the confession. "That's why we demand the immediate release of machine-readable digital voter rolls and CCTV footage," Gandhi said.