'Cong should go to court..': Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi's ‘40% commission BJP govt' jibe1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 05:20 PM IST
- Neither there's any probe nor there's any case. How will people believe in such baseless allegations, Amit Shah said
Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of '40% commission BJP govt' in Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “They can talk about it & should go to court if they have concrete evidence. Neither there's any probe nor there's any case. How will people believe in such baseless allegations?"
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×