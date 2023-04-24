Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of '40% commission BJP govt' in Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “They can talk about it & should go to court if they have concrete evidence. Neither there's any probe nor there's any case. How will people believe in such baseless allegations?"

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi commented that the BJP govenment is the most corrupt in India. “They take 40% commission, the same money that was used to steal MLAs of the previous government." He also questioned, “Will the PM tell about source of money used to buy MLAs in Goa, MP, Karnataka, Northeast."

Amit Shah campaigning in Karnataka

Currently, Amit Shah is Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Karnataka that started on Sunday.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party which is in power in the only southern state, seems to throw all its efforts into the poll campaign aiming for the second consecutive term.

BJP president JP Nadda will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka starting today. He will participate in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. He will also visit a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and will address several public meetings.

The party's mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.

According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Miniter will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.

(With inputs from agencies)