Congress to boycott monsoon session till new farm bill is brought

NEW DELHI: The controversy over suspension of 8 Rajya Sabha members heated up on Tuesday with the Congress announcing that it will boycott the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament until three of its key demands were met. Congress' demands include bringing a new farm bill, ensuring minimum support price (MSP) and revoking of the suspension of opposition members.

While senior opposition leaders urged Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to consider revoking the suspension, he indicated in the House that if the suspended MPs had not publicly defended their actions then it could have been considered.

"I am not happy with suspension; they are our members only. Action is taken against their conduct, there is nothing personal," Naidu said in the House adding that deputy chairman on Sunday during the discussion urged at least 13 times that members should return to their seats so that division could take place. “If people do not realize what they have done and they justify it, then I leave it to their wisdom. Including those who are saying that what has happened as happened," Naidu added.

The discussion on the issue was begun by leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad who put forth three conditions and announced boycott of the session until they were agreed to. “Government should bring a new bill to ensure private players do not buy below MSP. Second, announced MSP should be in line with Swaminathan formula. Thirdly, no agency should buy below MSP. Along with that, our suspended colleagues should be brought back," Azad said adding that until the farm bill related demands are met, the boycott would continue. Other key opposition parties are also expected to join the boycott.

Senior lawmakers spoke during the discussion suggesting ways to end deadlock. While former prime minister HD Devegowda said “breaking point" has arrived and urged the the government and opposition members to sit together to resolve the issue, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said with folded hands that he apologizes on behalf of suspended MPs and Praful Patel of NCP said an example should be set by revoking the suspension so that smooth business could continue.

“Many times, even in the current session, we have extended time. The intention of the government was the discussion was complete…like you said they have not expressed regret. We had the numbers, we were ready for division," nion parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said during discussion in the House on Tuesday.

The eight suspended MPs of Rajya Sabha sat on an overnight dharna in the Parliament premises beginning Monday. On Tuesday morning, Harivansh offered them tea, a move that was praised by both Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Harivansh has now said he would sit on a one day fast to inspire 'self-purification' among those who ‘behaved insultingly’ towards him.

“To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji," Modi posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

