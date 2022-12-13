According to the committee's Chairman Vijayasai Reddy,the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will be holding a meeting with Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the CEO of the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), on December 15 amid passengers facing long waiting hours. With the yearend holiday season already in full swing ahead of Christmas and new year, footfalls at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have been on the rise.