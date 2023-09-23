iPhone 15 series was launched in India on 22 September with much fanfare as Apple enthusiasts waited in long queues to get the latest model of iPhone and Apple Watches. However, the scammers also started using the new iPhone 15 to commit fraud and India Post shared details about similar fraud that is going on in their name.

The scam message which is running in the name of India Post says that the lucky winners can win a brand new iPhone 15 by sharing that post with 5 groups and 20 friends. Then it provides a link to click on where users can claim their prize. "Please be careful! India Post is not giving any kind of gift through any unofficial portal or link. For any information related to India Post please follow the official website," India Post said in a tweet.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

This is a very old technique used by scammers to gain the trust of users who will believe in the legitimacy of the website and fall into the scam. The method is sometimes called "Using legitimate services" where scammers use names of trusted organizations like government agencies, top corporations, or influential people to gain the trust of people.

With increased internet penetration, the scammers target less aware individuals in small villages to tier 2, and tier 3 towns. When they read trusted names like the government or the influencers they usually believe the scam to be true and fall prey to these scammers only to lose money.

One basic rule everyone must follow while reading such messages is to check if the offer is too good to be true or if the website mentioned is even accurate. It is very unlikely, that somebody will give you an iPhone for just sharing some messages.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!