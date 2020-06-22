New Delhi: Entire nation is delighted by Supreme Court decision to ensure Jagannath Rath Yatra goes on, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Monday modified its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri to be held with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue pertaining to Covid-19.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde said that the apex court is only considering conducting the yatra in Puri and not anywhere else in Odisha.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only understood sentiments of devotees but also initiated consultations," said Shah while speaking on Puri Rath Yatra issue.

"Today is a special day for all of us, particularly our Odia sisters and brothers as well as devotees of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji. The entire nation is delighted by the decision of the Supreme Court to ensure the Rath Yatra goes on," said Shah.

"Last evening, as per the instructions of PM Narendra Modi, I spoke to Gajapati Maharaj Ji (The King of Puri) and the respected Shankaracharya Ji of Puri and sought their views on the Yatra. This morning, on PM’s instructions, I also spoke to the Solicitor General," Shah further said.

Considering the urgency and importance of the matter, it was placed in front of a vacation bench of the Supreme Court and the hearing took place this afternoon, which paved the way for the important decision by the SC, the minister said.

"Congratulations to the people of Odisha," said Shah.

SC had earlier stayed the annual Rath Yatra at Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is slated to be held on June 23, and all activities related to the gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

