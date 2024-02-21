 ‘Congratulations to Virat and Anushka’, Sachin Tendulkar pens beautiful note as baby Akaay arrives | Mint
‘Congratulations to Virat and Anushka’, Sachin Tendulkar pens beautiful note as baby Akaay arrives

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Virat and Anushka on the birth of baby Akaay, calling him a precious addition to the family.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with wife and actress Anushka Sharma. (ANI)Premium
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with wife and actress Anushka Sharma. (ANI)

‘Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay!’ batting legend Sachin Tendulkar penned a beautiful note for the couple on X (formerly Twitter). He called the baby ‘a precious addition to the family’.

He wrote, “Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ!"

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby boy, the couple said in a statement. The baby boy was born on February 15 and the couple has named him “Akaay", they said.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared the news on their Instagram handles. They said, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!"

“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this live," Virat and Anushka said.

Speculations around Anushka Sharma's second pregnancy started surfacing online in November 2023 especially after she marked her presence at the Diwali bash in Bengaluru ahead of Team India's World Cup match against the Netherlands.

While the couple has remained tight-lipped about Anushka's second pregnancy, eagle-eyed fans spotted the actor's baby bump during the Diwali event and flooded the internet with speculations and theories.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never shared any updates about but former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers did confirm in early February that the couple was expecting their second child. 

"Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision," AB de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

Published: 21 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST
