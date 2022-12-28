Rahul Gandhi shares playful moment with mother Sonia Gandhi. Video

Rahul Gandhi shares playful moment with mother Sonia Gandhi. Video2 min read . 02:32 PM IST
- Seated beside each other, the mother-son duo is seen sharing laughter and some familial banter in the video
The Indian National Congress (INC) is celebrating the party's 138th Foundation Day in Delhi. Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi who is in the national capital now as part of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, attended the event.
Gandhi was seen sharing a joyous moment with his mother. Seated beside each other, the mother-son duo is seen sharing laughter and some familial banter in the video shared by news agency ANI.

At the event, which is also being attended by former president of AICC Sonia Gandhi, President of AICC Mallikarjun Kharge, the latter attacked the government, saying the fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked and the society is being "divided by hate".
Meanwhile, The Congress on Wednesday wrote to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging "security breaches" in the Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Delhi on December 24.
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in his letter said the Delhi Police behaved like "mute spectators" and completely failed to control the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z Security.
"The situation was so severe that the Congress workers and the Bharat Yatris walking along with Rahul Gandhi had to form the perimeter. At the same time, the Delhi Police remained as mute spectators," Venugopal wrote.
He further claimed that to harass participants and prevent eminent personalities from joining the Yatra, the Intelligence Bureau is interrogating many people who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra which began on 7 September from Kanyakumari, will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.
Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country".
So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana. It will end in Kashmir next year.
