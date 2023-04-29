Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited the wrestler protest in national capital Delhi's Jantar Mantar. At the protest site he met the demonstrators seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment allegations case.

At the protest site, CM Kejriwal said, “Those who love our country, whether they're from Congress, AAP or BJP and even if not affiliated with any party, must take off and come here to extend support to them (wrestlers)...we will provide all the support to these athletes but I request Central govt to not cut off their water, electricity and other basic facilities"

#WATCH| Delhi: "Those who love our country, whether they're from Congress, AAP or BJP and even if not affiliated with any party, must take off and come here to extend support to them (wrestlers)...we will provide all the support to these athletes but I request Central govt to not… pic.twitter.com/F4RhQ78E8P — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 29, 2023

The oversight committee constituted to probe the allegations levelled by wrestlers against Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has not reached any conclusion and the committee report has been submitted to Delhi police, said sources.

In the FIR registered by the Delhi police against the WFI President on Friday, the wrestlers have alleged that the WFI chief has sexually harassed them not only in the country but also during international events.

Delhi Police on Saturday said that it would soon record the statements of the victims.

On Saturday the protesters also got a visit from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. She accused the central government of "protecting" WFI chief Singh.

The Congress general secretary also called for Singh's ouster from the post so that he is unable to "exert pressure" on the wrestlers and hamper their careers.

Top wrestlers resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here in the national capital after filing a complaint at the Connaught Place police station on April 21 stating that seven female wrestlers, including one minor, were harassed and exploited by Brij Bhushan in his capacity as WFI chief.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia and star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Friday said that they will continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh until he is sent behind bars.

Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief.