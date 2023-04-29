‘Congress, AAP or BJP must..’: Arvind Kejriwal on wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 05:21 PM IST
The Delhi CM also requested the Narendra Modi-led central government ‘to not cut off their water, electricity and other basic facilities’
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited the wrestler protest in national capital Delhi's Jantar Mantar. At the protest site he met the demonstrators seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment allegations case.
