Lok Sabha Polls 2024: A press conference is scheduled today in Delhi, where both the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will participate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, the media briefing will likely concern the allocation of seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh said, “The important thing is that an official announcement has been made for the alliance(in UP)...It took time to give it a final form...Today, the AAP and Congress are also making official announcements about the alliance. It was being said again and again that Congress is lazy and not interested but I always said that it takes time." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, PTI reported citing AAP sources that both sides have agreed on the seats to be contested by each party. Moreover, “the AAP will field candidates from the South Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and New Delhi seats, while the Congress will contest from the Chandni Chowk, East Delhi and North East Delhi constituencies," the sources told PTI.

The AAP and the Congress have decided to participate in the Lok Sabha Elections separately in three states - Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana. However, in Punjab, they will each run independently.

According to sources, an agreement has been reached between the two parties for a four-three alliance, with the AAP fielding candidates in four constituencies and the Congress in three.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Dilip Pandey alleged that “pressure" is being put on his party and on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to walk out of the INDIA bloc. Pandey also claimed that after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Bharatiya Janata Party government is trying to put Kejriwal behind bars through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

AAP leader said, “BJP is not able to get Kejriwal arrested from the ED so now they are trying to put Arvind Kejriwal behind bars through CBI. Until BJP felt that an alliance between AAP and Congress would not be possible, they went into waiting mode. As the alliance took a concrete shape, the BJP started attacking AAP." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added, “Even if they (BJP) are using ED and CBI as their political frontal organisations, AAP will not be afraid of them. We will democratically face them."

Earlier, AAP minister Atishi said that their party leaders are receiving threat letters to leave the INDIA bloc.

"If the AAP doesn't leave the INDIA bloc, (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal will receive a notice by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) under CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) Section 41A in the next two days, and he will be arrested by both the CBI and the ED (Enforcement Directorate)," Atishi said while citing the threat message. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

