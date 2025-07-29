Congress accuses AAP of ‘covering up lapses' at Jalandhar hospital that killed 3, seeks Health min Balbir's resignation

Jalandhar: Congress MLAs from North Avtar Singh Junior and Jalandhar Cantonment Pargat Singh visited the Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Civil Hospital and slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab government for "covering up lapses” in case of the three patients who died on Sunday.

Officials at the hospital confirmed a drop in oxygen supply but maintained that backup oxygen cylinders were activated immediately. The patients affected included a 15-year-old admitted for a snake bite, another being treated for a drug overdose, and a third suffering from tuberculosis.

According to Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh, all three were placed on ventilators and a doctors' team from Chandigarh will independently investigate the case.

He added that although there was a brief drop in pressure, lasting just over a minute during the system changeover, the backup oxygen supply was activated without delay.

Regarding the snake bite patient, Singh noted that the individual was already struggling to maintain proper oxygen saturation levels even before the brief pressure dip. He further stated that all three patients were classified as "high-risk" and had existing complications. In response to a question, Singh clarified that the patients did not pass away simultaneously; there were a few minutes between each death.

"How were the bodies handed over to the next of kin without carrying out post-mortem? How will the cause of death be established now?” Avtar stated, further alleging the state government was "covering up the whole incident" and said Balbir should have resigned following the incident.

‘Murderous negligence' Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring mentioned those involved for "negligence must be booked for murder". "This is not just criminal negligence, but murderous negligence and cold-blooded murder of three people. The tragic irony is that while they were put on ventilator, the oxygen supply got cut off and they lost their lives. This is murderous negligence and those responsible must be booked for murder," Warring said in a post on X.

Committee set up to probe the case A nine-member committee was constituted to investigate the matter and is expected to submit its report within two days, said Raj Kumar, the hospital’s medical superintendent, on Sunday. Meanwhile, the families of the deceased have alleged that a faulty oxygen supply was responsible for the deaths.

On Monday, Punjab Horticulture and Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat visited the hospital and held discussions with officials and health authorities regarding the incident.

Extending his heartfelt condolences, Bhagat assured that the state government stands in solidarity with the grieving families and will ensure accountability and necessary corrective measures based on the inquiry’s findings.