Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala Sunday alleged corruption in the Indian Railways after a recent RTI query revealed that the Lucknow division of the Northern Railways spent ₹69.5 lakh between 2020 and 2022 "to catch rats".

Reacting to the RTI reply, Surjewala took to X (formally known as Twitter) and wrote, “Railways spent ₹41,000 and six days in catching a rat! By spending a total of ₹69.40 lakh, 156 rats were caught in 3 years! This is the condition of the Lucknow region alone."

"All over the country, the ‘rats of corruption’ are picking people's pockets every day… Result: Under BJP rule, people are hit by rampant inflation every day. Even the concession given to the elderly in rail fares has been eaten away! Still, he says - ‘Neither will I eat nor will I let you eat..’ !" Surjewala added.

Earlier, in response to the RTI application filed by activist Chandrashekhar Gaur, the Lucknow division of Northern Railways said the expenses over these two years amounted to around ₹69 lakh and 168 rats were caught - if equated per rat, it comes out to be about ₹41,000.

Here is the response to the RTI query:

₹23,16,150.84 has been spent each year during the period from 2019 to 2022 for depots at Lucknow Division for Primary based train year-wise of division towards rodent control.

Year-wise detail of no. of rodents trapped in the previous 3 years are:

2020-83 Nos.

2021-45 Nos.

2022-40 Nos.

Clarification from the Northern Railway

The Lucknow division of Northern Railway issued clarification stating that these activities encompass a range of pest control measures, such as using flushing agents to prevent cockroach infestations, disinfecting train coaches to deter rodents, conducting fogging activities, and more.

“The work is more of a preventive nature rather than actively catching rodents. Total cost as mentioned in the article of ₹23.2 lakh per year in the comprehensive control of cockroaches, rodents, bed bugs, mosquitoes extra in all coaches maintained at Lucknow Division," the rail division said in a statement

Considering the average of 25,000 coaches addressed each year, this results in an approximate cost of ₹94 per coach for rodent control - “very minimal cost considering the damage, and destruction which can be caused by the rodent," it added.

The Lucknow division further said the cost of catching one rat represented as ₹41,000 is a “misrepresentation of reality and distortion of facts aimed at harming the reputation of Indian Railways".

No answer on damage by rats

The Northern Railway, however, had not provided the value of the damaged property caused by the rats as was asked in the RTI application, stating that no assessment of damage buy the rats had been made yet.