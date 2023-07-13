Congress alleges 'Vyapam-like scam' in Madhya Pradesh as 157 marks plummet to 86

The Madhya Pradesh assembly was focused on allegations of misconduct in the entrance exam for revenue officials, as raised by the Opposition Congress on Wednesday.

As reported by NDTV, the opposition claimed that the marks of a deserving candidate, Neetu Rajput from Raigarh, were significantly reduced after the process of "normalisation."

Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh cited this case to highlight the irregularities in the exam, stating that Rajput's score of 157 in the computerised score given right after the test was almost halved after normalisation.

"I have evidence of a candidate receiving 157 marks but she got only 86 when her results were posted online... the rationale stated was normalisation... What exactly is this? How it is decided?" he told NDTV.

he added, "Actually, what they do (is) those who need to be adjusted are given more marks in the name of normalisation, while those who need to be eliminated have their numbers lowered".

"Today, I asked in the assembly how many Patwaris had been chosen, and they said there were around 8,000. This system has become utterly opaque, indicating significant corruption in this process," he added.

The Congress party has made serious accusations of widespread irregularities in the entrance examination for the positions of Group 2 and Sub Group 4 Patwari, which are revenue official positions. They have raised questions about how 117 candidates who took the exam at a center operated by a BJP MLA managed to pass, with seven of them achieving the highest scores.

The NRI College in Gwalior, which is owned by BJP MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha, has been implicated in these allegations. However, Mr. Kushwaha has dismissed the claims, labeling them as politically motivated actions in light of the upcoming elections.

"Seven people who ranked in the top 10 are from the same exam centre... it is clear that they have resumed their old game," he added, referring to the Vyapam scam of 2013, in which several high-profile politicians and bureaucrats were allegedly involved.

Neetu Rajput, the candidate whose situation was mentioned in the state assembly, informed NDTV that her marks had further declined by another percentage point during the process of "normalisation" after the results were declared.

After the exam, the computer screen showed 157 marks for me... But when the result was declared, I got just 87.3 marks, which was reduced to 86.1 after the normalisation process. Where have my remaining marks gone?" she said.

A daughter of a farmer family, she said she has been preparing for this exam for the last four years."

A scam has happened. Ineligible candidates will get the job, while hard-working candidates like us will stay put in agricultural fields," she added, breaking down.

Bhilala, hailing from a tribal background, revealed that his computerized score was recorded as 124, but when the results were announced, he received only 86 marks. Following the process of "normaliation," his score further dropped to 76.

Among the 9.78 lakh students who appeared for the exam, the top scorers emerged. The exam results were declared on June 30, and the list of the top 10 candidates was released on Monday. State minister Narottam Mishra mentioned that the Staff Selection Board conducted the exam on April 26 and stated that no complaints have been received thus far. He also expressed unawareness regarding the specific exam center involved in the controversy.

"My mother, a widow, runs the family and she can no longer support my preparations for government recruitment tests. It leaves me with no option but to become a farmer in the village," he added.

"8,600 people were selected in the whole state. 114 people were selected at which center? There are a total of 78 centers in Madhya Pradesh, 9,78,000 papers were given out across 13 cities. This has been going on for 35 days. There were 70 question papers... Of the sevenwho passed, there are six girls... One should not defame like this," he added.