Congress alleges 'Vyapam-like scam' in Madhya Pradesh as 157 marks plummet to 86

Congress alleges 'Vyapam-like scam' in Madhya Pradesh as 157 marks plummet to 863 min read 13 Jul 2023, 06:41 AM IST
The Madhya Pradesh assembly is investigating allegations of irregularities in the entrance exam for revenue officials, as raised by the Opposition Congress. Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh cited a specific case where a candidate's score was significantly reduced after ‘normalisation’.
The Madhya Pradesh assembly was focused on allegations of misconduct in the entrance exam for revenue officials, as raised by the Opposition Congress on Wednesday.
