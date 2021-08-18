The Congress on Wednesday appointed former IPS officer Ajoy Kumar in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura. Kumar was an MP from Jamshedpur in the 15th Lok Sabha. He had quit the party to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections in 2019, but rejoined the Congress last year in September.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi today appointed Kumar AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura with immediate effect. He will replace Kuljit Singh Nagra, who was in-charge of party affairs in Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura.

Nagra was relieved of his duties after being appointed working president in Punjab Congress to assist Navjot Singh Sidhu in the run-up to the next Punjab Assembly elections.

After resigning from the party, Ajoy had alleged that the local leadership in Jharkhand Congress was corrupt and that many of his colleagues were worse than criminals.

However, after returning to Congress, Ajoy said: "Driven by my conscience to speak up against injustice and institutional capture, I've been inspired by Shri Rahul Gandhi and decided to come back to Congress today."

The former MP also cited a quote of Mahatma Gandhi and said "silence becomes cowardice when occasion demands speaking out the whole truth and acting accordingly."

Praising top leadership of the party, Ajoy said that amid a health, farmers, unemployment and economic crisis, “it is Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi who have been steadfast in their support for the people and idea of India".

"I really admire this tenacity and they have inspired me to come back to @INCIndia again," he said on Twitter.

