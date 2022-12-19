Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday posed five questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-China border dispute to which the country 'demands and deserves' answers. The party's general secretary posted the questions on his official Twitter handle.

In a tweet post, he asked PM Modi to break his silence over China and unite India. "Today is the 102nd day of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Pradhan Mantri ji, Cheen Par Chuppi Todo, Bharat Jodo," Ramesh said.

The first question Ramesh asked PM Modi is--After two years of a protracted 'disengagement', what emboldened the Chinese to try and take over the Indian post in the Yangtse area of Tawang? India has dominated Yangtse since PM Rajiv Gandhi deployed forces there in 1986 during the Sumdorong Chu confrontation. How have the Chinese dared to open a new front?

He also asked PM Modi why is he running away from the discussion and what is he hiding from the people of India.

"There are reports that Chinese intrusions have become bigger and more frequent in the Eastern Sector. Previous governments had the confidence to take journalists and MPs to the front in 1965, 1971, and Kargil 1999. Even Doklam was discussed in the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence," Ramesh said.

The Congress MP further stated that the Chinese remain ensconced 18 km deep in Depsang, even after 16 rounds of military-level talks.

Indian patrols are unable to access hundreds of square kilometers of territory in this critical strategic area. What does PM Modi propose to do about this?" he further demanded to know from PM Modi.

Ramesh further asked, "Some time ago you expressed brotherhood and closeness for President Xi Jinping and described your relationship as "plus one". You said that Xi "ne adhyayan karake rakha tha akhir Modi cheez kya hai." Is China's renewed aggressiveness the result of such a close study? Could it be, as you said in 2013, "The problem is not at the border, the problem is in Delhi?"

Ramesh, while claiming that the Indian forces were ill-equipped to respond to Chinese aggression, said the Indian Air Force chief has stated on record that he is 12 squadrons short of the desired fighter strength of 42 squadrons.

"While the UPA ordered 6 Scorpene submarines, Project 75I for 6 more submarines faces repeated delays. Army recruitment under the Agnipath Scheme has sharply dropped. Why do critical gaps in our capabilities persist despite a rising China threat?" he asked.

(With ANI inputs)