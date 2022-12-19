Congress asks 5 questions to PM Modi over India-China border dispute2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 05:39 AM IST
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday posed five questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-China border dispute.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday posed five questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-China border dispute.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday posed five questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-China border dispute to which the country 'demands and deserves' answers. The party's general secretary posted the questions on his official Twitter handle.