Congress asks Centre to clarify who will get free COVID-19 vaccine, when and how

He said, "India's drug controller VG Somani has said that it has purchased 16.5 million (165 lakh) doses. Of these 5.5 million Covaxin is from Bharat Biotech and 11 million Covishield vaccines from Serum Institute of India. If an individual gets two doses of vaccines then it can be given to 82,500 lakh healthcare workers. Prime Minister Modi had earlier said that 3 crore vaccines will be given the first phase. The government must clarify when the rest of the population of 135 crore will be vaccinated and whether they will get vaccinations for free?"