Home / News / India /  Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to end in Kerala

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to end in Kerala

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi carries a child on his shoulders during the padayatra on the 21st day of party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Wayanad on Wednesday
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Edited By Akash Yadav

The yatra which resumed from Marthoma College Junction at Chungatha would take a break at CKHS Manimooly at Vazhikadavu after covering around 8.6 km

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

After travelling through the state for 18 days Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra accompanied by a huge crowd of supporters, lead by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered its last phase in Kerala.

The yatra which resumed from Marthoma College Junction at Chungatha would take a break at CKHS Manimooly at Vazhikadavu after covering around 8.6 km.

According to the map of the yatra, Gandhi would travel to Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur in Tamil Nadu from Vazhikadavu by car. The march would resume from Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur around 5 pm and halt for the day at Gudalur Bus Stand after covering around 5.5 km.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said "The reactions that the INC has received in Kerala and Tamil Nadu have exceeded expectations. We expected a good response," Ramesh stated, “But have received a fabulous response".

Ramesh thanked the people of Kerala and the state PCC, saying also that “The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not just a political yatra, it’s an ideological yatra."

The yatra, Ramesh concluded, “Is setting the narrative in Indian politics. People may be praising or criticising the yatra, but everyone is talking about it."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a five-month, 3500-kilometer long padyatra from Kanyakumari in the South of India to Srinagar in the North. It is part of the party’s national mass outreach program aimed at highlighting social polarisation, economic inequalities, and political centralization.

With inputs from PTI

