Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Delhi tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 11:53 AM IST
Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will pass through Faridabad district, including Pakhal village, Pali Chowk and Gopal Garden, during the day
Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will pass through Faridabad district, including Pakhal village, Pali Chowk and Gopal Garden, during the day
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed today, Friday, from Kherli Lala in Sohna on the third and last day of its Haryana leg in the first phase. Senior party leaders have been part of the foot march that entered Nuh in Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday, according to the news agency PTI.