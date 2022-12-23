Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed today, Friday, from Kherli Lala in Sohna on the third and last day of its Haryana leg in the first phase. Senior party leaders have been part of the foot march that entered Nuh in Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday, according to the news agency PTI.

Among those who walked along with Gandhi were former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja.

The yatra will pass through Faridabad district, including Pakhal village, Pali Chowk and Gopal Garden, during the day, as per PTI reports. The 3,500 km long yatra also entered Gurugram yesterday.

After entering Nuh on Wednesday, Gandhi targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting that while the Congress gives voice to farmers and laborers, another ideology benefits only a select few.

The former Congress chief had also slammed the ruling party over inflation and unemployment.

On Thursday, Gandhi said the government is coming up with "excuses" to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra, days after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to him to consider suspending the march if Covid-19 protocols could not be followed.

"The BJP had become wary of the growing power of his pan-India foot march and of 'India's truth', and that 'excuses' - like the Covid-19 warning - were being used to stop him. "... it is their (BJP) new idea... they wrote a letter to me saying Covid is coming and (to) stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this yatra... they are scared of India's truth," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress that started on September 7, has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The first phase of the yatra in Haryana concludes on Friday, and will enter the national capital tomorrow, December 24. In the second phase, the yatra is scheduled to re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.

(With PTI inputs)