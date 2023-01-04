Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 20

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 202 min read . 07:21 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP and party in-charge Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil visited Lakhanpur to review the measures being undertaken for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led padayatra will reach Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on January 20 and will conclude in Srinagar on January 30, said a senior party leader on Tuesday.
“The Congress party is focused on making the Yatra successful because it is the largest mass mobilization program being undertaken in independent India," Rajya Sabha MP and party in-charge Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil said.
She added that the Congress has put its heart, mind and soul in it, according to the news agency PTI.
Rajni Patil who was accompanied by J-K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC joint secretary Manoj Yadav, coordinator of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K G A Mir and party senior leader Tariq Hamid Karra, also visited Lakhanpur to review the measures being undertaken for the Yatra.
"Rahul ji will arrive here on January 20 and will conclude his journey on January 30, " Patil told reporters in Kathua, adding that the team had come to finalize the venue and review arrangements for the Yatra.
Speaking about terror attacks in Rajouri, she said the government has totally failed on the security front.
Patil asserted that Bharat Jodo Yatra was initiated by the Congress to bring together the entire nation and to strengthen it.
"The yatra stands as a turning point in the history of India and is the biggest mass conduct program after independence. Everyone is excited and spirited to be a part of it," she said, as quoted by PTI.
She said the Yatra is aimed to bring the people on the ground to raise their voices against issues that cause division in the country.
Patil said the BJP targeting the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a clear indication that it is a big success and troubling the saffron party very much.
"Why should we be worried, let them criticize," she added.
(With PTI inputs)
