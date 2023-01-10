Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra witnesses all-women walk2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 05:26 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi met several farm union leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, at Kurukshetra and listened to their concerns.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday witnessed an all-women walk for a major stretch of its journey. The foot march entered Haryana's Kurukshetra district from Karnal on Sunday, according to the news agency PTI.