Congress, BJP hold meetings as Karnataka polls near - What you need to know

1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 12:03 AM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by BJP National President J.P. Nadda upon his arrival to attend BJP's Central Election Committee meeting, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 9, 2023.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by BJP National President J.P. Nadda upon his arrival to attend BJP's Central Election Committee meeting, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI04_09_2023_000229B) (PTI)

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

With mere weeks left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP and Congress both held meetings with top leaders on Sunday. The ruling party has indicated plans to reveal its list of candidates within the next couple of days while the Congress is currently mulling its third list of nominees. 

Top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in attendance at the BJP Chief Election Committee meeting on Sunday evening. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Chief JP Nadda were also in attendance at the party headquarters in the national capital. Following discussions, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said that the party will announce the list of candidates for the assembly polls in a day or two. The CM will be contesting from the Shiggaon constituency.

“We discussed the overall list for the Karnataka elections and probably we will sit again tomorrow. The list will be announced tomorrow or the day after that," Bommai told the media.

ALSO READ: Amul vs Nandini takes on political hue in poll-bound Karnataka as Cong slams PM

Meanwhile, Congress leaders - including recently ousted MP Rahul Gandhi - assembled at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence this evening to discuss the selection of candidates. The party is yet to announce the names of candidates for 58 seats.

"In our meeting, there were discussions regarding the electoral strategy for the Karnataka elections. Bommai government has failed miserably in Karnataka and they would not be able to come to power again. Congress is the only alternative now," explained Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

(With inputs from agencies)

