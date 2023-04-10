Congress, BJP hold meetings as Karnataka polls near - What you need to know

Congress, BJP hold meetings as Karnataka polls near - What you need to know1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 12:03 AM IST
The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.
With mere weeks left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP and Congress both held meetings with top leaders on Sunday. The ruling party has indicated plans to reveal its list of candidates within the next couple of days while the Congress is currently mulling its third list of nominees.
