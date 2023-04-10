Congress, BJP hold meetings as Karnataka polls near - What you need to know

Top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in attendance at the BJP Chief Election Committee meeting on Sunday evening. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Chief JP Nadda were also in attendance at the party headquarters in the national capital. Following discussions, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said that the party will announce the list of candidates for the assembly polls in a day or two. The CM will be contesting from the Shiggaon constituency.