Congress, BJP workers clash in Chhattisgarh over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Congress, BJP workers clash in Chhattisgarh over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

1 min read . 07:39 PM IST Livemint
Youth Congress supporters stop a train during a protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. (PTI Photo)

The silent protest became violent after sometime as the Youth Congress and BJP workers enter into a clash with each other.

Son after the news of the Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, being disqualified from Lok Sabha spread, Chhattisgarh Youth Congress started protesting in the state capital on 24 March.

However, the silent protest became violent after sometime as the Youth Congress and BJP workers enter into a clash with each other. Also stone pelting was ensued.

Videos of clash between Youth Congress and BJP became viral on social media, as state police was seen tackling the violence.

ALSO READ: LIVE: Rahul Gandhi disqualified

On 23 March, a Surat court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019.

Following this, Lok Sabha Secretariat on 24 March announced that the Wayanad MP has been disqualified from Lok Sabha and it would be effective from date of his conviction 23 March.

