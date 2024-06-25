Congress calls for ‘Rajkot bandh’ to mark 1 month of TRP Gaming Zone fire incident | Watch
Congress workers in Rajkot demand justice for fire victims at TRP Gaming Zone, call for bandh on 25th May.
Congress workers on Tuesday called for a 'Rajkot bandh' to demand justice for the victims who died in the fire incident at TRP Gaming Zone on May 25.
