Congress calls meeting of MPs in Parliament to chalk out day's strategy2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 05:40 AM IST
Sources informed that Priyanka Gandhi will accompany former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to Surat for his appearance in a court to appeal against his conviction in a defamation case.
Congress has called for a meeting of its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs today, Monday, April 3, at 10.30 am in the Congress parliamentary party office to chalk out a strategy for the day. The party MPs have been asked to wear black clothes during the meeting.
