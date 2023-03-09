Congress calls off today's Karnataka Bandh due to school exams2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Karnataka Congress had called a two-hour bandh on Thursday from 9 am to 11 am against the BJP demanding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's resignation
Congress has decided to withdraw the two-hour Karnataka bandh which was slated to be held today, March 9, against the alleged corruption of the BJP government in the state. The decision was taken in view of the PUC and other exams, said party chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday.
