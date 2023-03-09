Congress has decided to withdraw the two-hour Karnataka bandh which was slated to be held today, March 9, against the alleged corruption of the BJP government in the state. The decision was taken in view of the PUC and other exams, said party chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday.

The State Congress had called a two-hour bandh on Thursday from 9 am to 11 am against the BJP demanding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's resignation, according to the news agency ANI.

“The decision of withdrawal was taken after deliberations with the party leaders after the parents and children approached me, Siddaramaiah, and other leaders asking them to withdraw the bandh," Shivakumar said in an official statement.

"It has been pointed out that PUC exams are being held on the morning of 9th March and it will cause huge inconvenience to the children," he added.

Congress had earlier called a bandh after several party leaders, led by former chief minister Siddaramaiah staged a demonstration demanding the arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupaksha, whose son was caught taking a bribe by the state's Lokayukta.

"The 9th Karnataka Bandh is a symbolical bandh of markets only for 2 hours from 9 AM-11 AM only against "Corrupt BJP Govt". To avoid inconvenience, road-rail transport, educational institutions, exams, hospitals, essential services are all exempted and not a part of the bandh," said Surjewala in a tweet.

Last week, Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupaksha's son, a chief accountant at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), while he was allegedly taking a bribe of ₹40 lakh from a contractor.

The anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the residence of the MLA's son, Prashant Madal, during which they also recovered ₹6 crore in cash.

"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta caught Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa while he was taking a bribe of ₹40 lakh. Over ₹1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," the Karnataka Lokayukta said in a statement earlier.

(With ANI inputs)