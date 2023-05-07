Union Minister Anurag Thakur has lashed out at the Congress party for opposing the controversial film 'The Kerala Story'. Thakur said that the opposition party could stoop to any level for vote bank and appeasement politics.

Thakur said the film The Kerala Story is based on a terror conspiracy and shows the ugly truth of terrorism. But why Congress is opposing the film and trying to hide the truth, Thakur asked.

Notably, The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen has mixed reviews from the audience. Right-wing supporters, including the central government ministers, have praised the film for projecting the "untold truth" about the southern state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a poll rally in Karnataka also accused Congress and said that "The Kerala Story" film, exposed the consequences of terrorism.

However, the Congress and left parties have called the film right-wing propaganda, based on lies. Senior Congress leader and MP from Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala's capital) Shashi Tharoor slammed the Centre for trying to damage the image of the coastal state.

Several theatres in the state have also not released the controversial film.

The opposition knocked on the doors of both the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court demanding the ban of the film. However, the court said the film's disclaimer mentioned that it is a fictional story and therefore does not need to be banned.

The Kerala Story was releaed on 5 May across India. The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS. Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description.