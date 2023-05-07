'Congress can stoop to any level': Anurag Thakur targets Congress for opposing 'The Kerala Story'2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 08:46 AM IST
Anurag Thakur said the film The Kerala Story is based on a terror conspiracy and shows the ugly truth of terrorism.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur has lashed out at the Congress party for opposing the controversial film 'The Kerala Story'. Thakur said that the opposition party could stoop to any level for vote bank and appeasement politics.
