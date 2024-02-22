 Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge gets Z plus security cover following intelligence report | Mint
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge gets Z plus security cover following intelligence report

The Centre on Thursday granted Z plus security cover to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after the threat perception report of central intelligence agencies

The Centre on Thursday granted Z plus security cover to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after the threat perception report of central intelligence agencies, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide security cover to the Congress president, the report said.

The report claimed that the Union Home Ministry ordered the Z plus security cover to the senior congress leader following reports by federal intelligence agencies highlighting the threat perception on Congress president Kharge.

It is also important to note that the government has been reviewing the threat perception on eminent personalities and political leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

What is Z plus security cover?

There are four categories of VIP security in India: Z plus, Z, Y and X. The security cover is provided to eminent personalities depending on the threat perception analysed by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The Z plus security is the highest level of protection in the country, after the SPG cover. This security cover is provided to an individual who has a high level of threat to their life. The security blanket includes 55 personnel, along with CRPF commandoes who guard the individual round the clock. This cover also includes a bulletproof vehicle and escort in three shifts.

(This is a developing story.)

