The Centre on Thursday granted Z plus security cover to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after the threat perception report of central intelligence agencies

The Centre on Thursday granted Z plus security cover to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after the threat perception report of central intelligence agencies, news agency ANI reported citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide security cover to the Congress president, the report said.

The report claimed that the Union Home Ministry ordered the Z plus security cover to the senior congress leader following reports by federal intelligence agencies highlighting the threat perception on Congress president Kharge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Congress accuses Modi govt of ‘financial terrorism’, claims BJP receives huge donations following I-T, ED raids It is also important to note that the government has been reviewing the threat perception on eminent personalities and political leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also receives Z plus protection. Until 2019, the Gandhi family had Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover, which was subsequently downgraded to Z plus. Currently, around 40 VIP personalities in the country have the Z plus security.

Also Read | RBI MPC Minutes: Job on inflation front not over, ‘last mile’ of disinflation can be sticky; 5 key highlights What is Z plus security? There are four categories of VIP security in India: Z plus, Z, Y and X. The security cover is provided to eminent personalities depending on the threat perception analysed by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | IPL 2024 schedule: CSK vs RCB in curtain raiser clash on March 22, BCCI releases dates, timing, venues, and more The Z plus security is the highest level of protection in the country, after the SPG cover. This security cover is provided to an individual who has a high level of threat to their life. The security blanket includes 55 personnel, along with CRPF commandoes who guard the individual round the clock. This cover also includes a bulletproof vehicle and escort in three shifts.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!