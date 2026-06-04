Congress claims BJP used AI to beautify Patna in viral video, targets PM: 'If Modi is there, then there's fraud'

The Congress on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that a video showcasing Bihar's capital Patna had been created using artificial intelligence and shared on social media as a depiction of development in the city.

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The opposition party claimed the video, which featured highly developed roads and infrastructure, was later deleted after users allegedly pointed out that the visuals were not authentic.

The allegations triggered a fresh political confrontation online, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also joining in and taking a swipe at the BJP over the clip.

Congress Claims Video Was AI-Generated Sharing screenshots of the now-deleted post on X, the Congress accused the BJP of using artificial intelligence to create misleading visuals.

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The party alleged that the video had been posted under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was removed after social media users identified it as AI-generated content.

In a post on X, the official Congress handle said:

"Under Narendra Modi's guidance, the BJP posted an AI-generated fake video. People caught onto their trickery, and now the video has been deleted."

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The party went on to criticise the prime minister, adding:

“The hollow image of the deceitful Modi rests on such lies, but now their fakery won't fly.”

The Congress did not stop there. In a separate post, it shared two videos side by side. According to the party, one of the clips was the AI-generated version allegedly circulated by the BJP, while the other showed what it described as the "real Bihar".

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Accompanying the post was the caption:

"If Modi is there, then there's fraud."

TMC Joins The Criticism The Trinamool Congress also weighed in on the controversy, mocking the video and alleging that Patna had received an "AI makeover" before seeing actual development under the BJP government.

Sharing the clip on X, the party wrote:

"More like, सुंदर AI - विकसित AI."

It further added:

“Patna got an AI makeover before it got actual development under the @BJP4India regime!”

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The comments added another political dimension to the dispute, with opposition parties using the episode to question the BJP's claims regarding development in Bihar.

Video Missing From BJP's Main Handle Amid the controversy, questions emerged about the video's status on BJP social media platforms.

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A review by Hindustan Times reportedly found that the video could not be located on the BJP's official X handle, where Congress alleged it had originally been posted.

However, the same video was found on the official handle of BJP Bihar.

The development fuelled further debate online, with opposition leaders claiming the clip had been removed following criticism.

BJP Reuploads The Video Despite the allegations, the BJP's national X handle later reposted the video.

According to reports, the handle of @BJP4India reuploaded the clip after opposition parties questioned its authenticity and accused the party of using AI-generated visuals.

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The BJP had not publicly responded to the specific allegations made by Congress and the TMC at the time the controversy gained traction online.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Congress claims BJP used AI to beautify Patna in viral video, targets PM: 'If Modi is there, then there's fraud'