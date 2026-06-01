Congress cries foul over fire at Education Ministry office: ‘Very concerning, very fishy,’ says Jairam Ramesh

A fire that broke out at the Ministry of Education's office in central Delhi on Monday triggered a political reaction from the Congress, with senior leader Jairam Ramesh describing the incident as ‘very concerning’ and ‘very fishy.’

"The news of a fire in the Education Ministry's offices is very concerning. It is also very fishy," Ramesh said in a post on social media, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

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Also Read | Delhi News: Fire breaks out on second floor of Ministry of Education office

The fire erupted on the second floor of the Ministry of Education's office located within the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus in Delhi's ITO area. According to officials, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

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According to the Delhi Fire Service, an emergency call regarding the blaze was received at 9.37 am. In response, eight fire tenders were dispatched to the site to contain the flames.

Congress attacks PM Earlier, the Congress party launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra-led Union government over the CBSE OSM row, saying the "Pradhan Mantri" has never been known to hold himself or his colleagues to any standard of probity or morality but the "Mantri Pradhan" should follow his "rajdharma" and resign.

Ramesh shared a media report on X and said that after denying the cybersecurity vulnerabilities in its On Screen Marking (OSM) system for weeks, the CBSE has finally acknowledged that the system has been compromised.

But what action is it planning to take against its contractor COEMPT, he asked, adding, "not much".

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Also Read | Will CBSE class 12 OSM controversy impact IIT eligibility despite clearing JEE?

It appears that the COEMPT's benefactors in the CBSE and the Ministry of Education anticipated that COEMPT would not be fit for the task, he said.

In its August 2025 RFP, the CBSE had retained the power to blacklist vendors who were unable to deliver effectively, Ramesh pointed out.

In September, the CBSE issued a corrigendum which took away its own power to blacklist these vendors, he said.

"This is an inexplicable, government-backed attempt to save COEMPT, and it began even before COEMPT got the contract officially," Ramesh said in his post on X.

How much longer will the nation have to put up with Mantri Pradhan, whose Ministry has overseen and enabled such unfathomable irregularities in its tenders and which has cost lakhs of students their mental well-being, Ramesh asked taking a swipe at Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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"Mantri Pradhan is the very epitome of arrogance and incompetence, insistent on putting his political agenda above and beyond any responsibility to the nation," he alleged.

Several CBSE Class 12 students had flagged mix-up cases after accessing scanned copies uploaded on the portal and finding that the answer sheets did not belong to them.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi meets CBSE student Vedant, the student behind exam results row

The CBSE later reached out to them and shared their correct answer sheets.The Board said that it had taken up on "top priority" the cases related to alleged mismatched answer sheets and other concerns faced by students in the revaluation process.

Experts from IIT-Madras and IIT-Kanpur, along with Digital Infrastructure Corporation of India (DICI), are examining the system and strengthening the portal and payment gateway integration, according to government sources.

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The news of a fire in the Education Ministry's offices is very concerning. It is also very fishy.

Coempt, the company that did the OSM for the CBSE exam, has come under attack from Gandhi, who alleged that the firm was already mired in controversy under its old name, Globarena.

(With PTI inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.

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