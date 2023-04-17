Rahul Gandhi demands caste-based census, Kharge writes letter to PM Narendra Modi2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 09:43 AM IST
- Rahul Gandhi dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the 2011 caste-based census data in the public domain and also demanded the 50 percent cap on reservation be removed.
The opposition party Congress has intensified its attack on the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) on the issue of the caste-based census from the central government. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the caste census be done immediately. He said that the decennial census to be held in 2021 should also be conducted. In his letter, Kharge reminded PM Narendra Modi of the caste-based census conducted during the UPA regime.
