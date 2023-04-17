The opposition party Congress has intensified its attack on the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) on the issue of the caste-based census from the central government. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the caste census be done immediately. He said that the decennial census to be held in 2021 should also be conducted. In his letter, Kharge reminded PM Narendra Modi of the caste-based census conducted during the UPA regime.

Full text of the letter written by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to PM Narendra Modi:

I am writing to you to once again place on record the demand of the Indian National Congress for an up-to-date Caste Census. My colleagues and I have raised this demand earlier in both House of Parliament on a number of occasions as have leaders of many other Opposition parties.

You are aware that for the first time, the UPA Government conducted a Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) during 2011-12 covering some 25 crore households. For a number of reasons, however, the caste data could not get published even though Congress and other MPs demanded Its release after your government came to power in May 2014

In the absence of an updated Caste Census, I am afraid a reliable database so very essential for meaningful social justice and empowerment programmes, particularly for OBCs, is incomplete. This Census is the responsibility of the Union Government.

I would also like to point out that the regular decennial Census was to be carried out in 2021 but it has not yet been conducted. We demand that it be done immediately and that a comprehensive Caste Census be made its integral part.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding that the decennial Census that should have been conducted in 2021 be done right away, and a Caste Census be made its integral part. pic.twitter.com/yAXr8rlum7 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the 2011 caste-based census data in the public domain and also demanded the 50 percent cap on reservation be removed. "Please release the caste census data so that the nation knows how much is the population of OBCs, Dalits and tribals. If you don't do this, then it is an insult to the OBCs. Also, remove the cap of 50 per cent on reservations," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader claimed there are only 7 per cent other backward castes, Dalits and tribals as secretaries in the central government.

The Congress-led UPA regime had compiled the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) in 2011. "UPA in 2011 did the caste-based census. It has the data of all the castes. Mr Prime Minister, you talk of OBCs. Make that data public. Let the nation know how many OBCs, Dalits and tribals are there in the country," Gandhi said at the Congress' 'Jai Bharat' election rally in Kolar in the run-up to the May 10 Karnataka polls.

Underlining the need to make the data public, he said if everyone has to become part of the development of the country, it is necessary to find out the population size of each community.